Tye Ruotolo says beating Magomed Abdulkadirov on his mind ‘all day long’: “I’m gonna dismantle him”

Tye Ruotolo has been having some sleepless nights with a huge world title matchup on the cards when he returns at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The Atos representative squares off against Magomed Abdulkadirov with an opportunity to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion at stake.

Ahead of his return, the Ruotolo twin revealed that he’s been burning the midnight oil trying to envision how he’d take out the Dagestani grappler inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

“At the end of the day, that’s what I’m focusing on all day long. At night, that’s all I’m thinking about is Magomed, how I’m gonna dismantle him.”

Thus far, American athletes have made a clean sweep in the submission grappling division of the promotion.

Mikey Musumeci became the first martial artist to lay his hands on the coveted prize with his win over Cleber Sousa in October last year. Weeks later, Kade joined ‘Darth Rigatoni’ at the top of the mountain with a heel hook win over Uali Kurzhev to become the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 14 last month, atomweight grappling queen Danielle Kelly made it three from three with her strong display over Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Jessa Khan inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With so much at stake, it’s easy to understand the pressure or mind games that are going on in Tye Ruotolo’s camp. Still, the 20-year-old remains confident that he can embark on this mission with a sweet ending – to have 26 pounds of gold resting on his shoulder.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.