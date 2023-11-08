Tye Ruotolo says he and brother Kade will "do some damage" once they transition to MMA

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo said he and twin brother Kade are going to be a handful, too, when they transition to mixed martial arts at some point in their ONE Championship journey.

While the champion Ruotolo twins have yet to set a definite timeline for their MMA foray, Tye Ruotolo said they are confident of creating a ripple in the multifaceted sport.

He made this known during the post-fight press conference following his successful conquest of the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I think my brother and I are going to take our time, but we're gonna do some damage. I'm really excited to make that transition, and I'm gonna take my time and keep representing the belt in jiu-jitsu until then.”

Check out the press conference below:

Atos standout Ruotolo took his place in ONE’s roster of champions by outduelling Russian grappler Magomed Abdulkadirov in their co-headlining title clash at ONE Fight Night 16 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The American grappling ace was dominant throughout the 10-minute showdown, steadily keeping Dagestani veteran fighter Magomed Abdulkadirov guessing and on the defensive with varying looks.

He attempted to go for a finish late in the contest but was not able to complete it. But his dominance early on was enough to secure the win as well as a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri SItyodtong, his fourth in five fights so far under the promotion.

With the victory, Tye Ruotolo equaled the feat of brother Kade, who is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.