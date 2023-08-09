Tye Ruotolo says finish of Dagi Arslanaliev wasn’t the first time he tapped an opponent twice

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye Ruotolo pulled off not just one but two submissions on the same opponent.

Taking a late notice contest against lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev, the jiu-jitsu competitor is looking to stay active inside the circle to keep his momentum pushing forward.

With another statement win under the ONE Championship banner, Tye Ruotolo earned a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Aiming to join his brother Kade, who holds the lightweight belt, at the top of the card, Ruotolo showed his focus at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after some confusion in the contest.

After locking up a submission attempt on his opponent, Arslanaliev appeared to tap to the attack before disputing the end of the contest.

Instead of arguing with the referee and his opponent, Ruotolo grabbed hold of the situation with both hands and immediately got back to work, locking up a rear-naked choke to secure the decisive victory.

In his post-event interview, Tye Ruotolo reflected on the situation and how his experience as a competitor played into his decision making in that split-second moment.

He said:

“That’s happened to me before, it was funny when that happened I had a flashback to when I was a little kid. The same thing happened in the match and I didn’t jump on my opponent you know so this time you know I’m gonna take advantage.”

Showing a combination of his focus, experience and ability to search for opportunistic submission attacks, Ruotolo made sure to put a stamp on what could’ve been a controversial result.

North American viewers can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.