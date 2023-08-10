Tye Ruotolo says he’ll be ‘training in paradise’ soon as dream gym in Costa Rica nears completion

Before long, Tye Ruotolo will be training in paradise once his brand new gym being constructed in Costa Rica is complete.

The 20-year-old submission sensation added another stunning win to his resume at ONE Fight Night 13, finishing Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev just 2:39 into their submission grappling match. The win would be Ruotolo’s fourth straight under the ONE Championship banner and his third submission, giving him an impressive 75% finish rate.

Following the match Ruotolo revealed that his dream gym is nearly complete in Costa Rica. Once ready to go, he will immediately begin training and running camps out of the new facility:

“It’s coming soon. We’re just waiting on the mats now, gonna put them in a container and we’re gonna ship them over there,” Ruotolo told ONE Championship. “It’s gonna take about four months but the gym’s gonna be done in about four months. So I’ll be training in paradise, running camps, can’t wait.”

Immediately following his victory against Dagi Arslanaliev, Tye Ruotolo was the recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. That will no doubt help to speed things up and get his gym from concept to reality.

In the meantime, Ruotolo will get back to work as marches toward his first ONE world title opportunity.

With his victory over Arslanaliev inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo was also informed by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that he would be competing for the promotion’s inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship. No other details have been provided at this time, but fans are already chomping at the bit to see Rutolo with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.