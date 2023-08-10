Tye Ruotolo says he’s beaten twin brother Kade before: “I got him in a submission”

Apart from the countless garage rolls they’ve had since they were little kids, not many know BJJ phenoms Tye and Kade Ruotolo have already fought thrice in an official competition.

But much to the chagrin of reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, it’s his twin Tye who emerged victorious in all those matches.

Shortly after moving 4-0 in ONE by submitting the ultra-tough Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend, Tye once again entertained questions about a long-awaited showdown between the two siblings.

The 20-year-old Atos standout echoed the same sentiments about his willingness to grapple his brother on the biggest stage. Moreover, Tye took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head matches.

He shared in his ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interview:

“We’ve had a few. It’s funny, the first time we fought I ended up winning barely by decision that I shouldn’t have. I really thought he should’ve won, but the ref’s decision gave it to me. And then the second time that we fought I got him in a submission, it was just pure luck. And then the third time we fought he was smashing me and I got him in a submission again.”

Check out the last time the Ruotolos competed with one another in the IBJJF World Championship 2021 brown belt lightweight final:

While this high-level brother-on-brother match-up will certainly turn a lot of heads, fans shouldn’t expect this to materialize anytime soon.

For one, Tye Ruotolo clinched a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title and will put his entire focus on that. Kade Ruotolo, on the other hand, is reportedly targeting to make his MMA debut before the year ends.

For now, we can relive Tye Ruotolo’s latest handiwork by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 13. The entire event is available free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's OFN13 post-event interview: