Tye Ruotolo says MMA is still part of the plan for him and Kade: “We can’t wait to get out there”

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are chomping at the bit to make their highly anticipated transition to mixed martial arts.

After making history as the youngest ADCC and IBJJF world champions, Kade and Tye Ruoloto have dominated the competition in ONE Champion ever since making their promotional debuts at ONE 157 last year.

Currently scheduled to make their individual returns to the circle over the next several weeks, the twin prodigies are still looking to compete in mixed martial arts in the near future.

Speaking on behalf of himself and his brother, Tye Ruotolo revealed in an interview with The MMA Superfan that they are eager to make their MMA debut but understand the importance of taking their time to do it right:

“For sure, we definitely want to take our time but at the same time we want to hurry up and we can’t wait to get out there... MMA is on our minds, for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before strapping on the four-ounce gloves, the twin submission terrors will step inside the circle for a pair of massive submission grappling contests. First up is Tye Ruotolo, who will look to score his third-straight win in ONE Championship. Standing in his way of that goal will be reigning ONE middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder.

The two men will meet this Friday night as part of the promotion’s insanely stacked ONE Fight Night 10 lineup.

Five weeks later, Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line as he meets Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event. The bout is scheduled to go down on June 9 when ONE heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch both events live and for free in U.S. primetime.

