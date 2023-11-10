Tye Ruotolo says Nicholas Meregali is still at the top of his hit list: “We got a bit of history”

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is absolutely elated following a dominant and comprehensive world title victory last weekend.

Ruotolo went to battle with dangerous Dagestani grappler Magomed Abdulkadirov to capture the inaugural welterweight submission grappling belt over the weekend. The two met in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, November 4th.

With the victory, Tye joined his twin brother Kade, the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling king, as a fellow ONE world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent post-fight interview, Ruotolo says he is willing to take on all-comers and whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him as a world champion. But he also has someone at the top of his ‘hit list’ -- former adversary Nicholas Meregali.

The 20-year-old American BJJ superstar said:

“You know, that's why I'm calling him out and uh. I think he's the second-best next to Gordon right now, no-gi right, he's up there for sure. He's a beast. You know, we got a little bit of no-gi history, you know he's got one win over me that is super super controversial and I'm just chomping at the bit to get that one back. I know for a fact that I can beat him. I can break him and I can sub him. So let's get that one going.”

Ruotolo has long had Meregali on his mind and wants to see him inside the Circle one day.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

