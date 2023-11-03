Tye Ruotolo says ONE world title is his ‘top priority’: “I’ve got to get that one out of the way”

Tye Ruotolo is on a quest to become the greatest submission grappler of this era, and one of the first steps in achieving his grand dream is capturing a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom will face Dagestani grappler Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday.

The inaugural world title match goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ruotolo has been vocal about his goals and the opponents he wants to face in the ADCC and the IBJJF, but he knows that his fight against Abdulkadirov takes precedence over anything else at the moment.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo said:

“Yeah, 100 percent. This belt is the top priority. I’ve got to get that one out of the way. So the belt is number one, and then I want to take down a few more guys on my list.”

Ruotolo is one of the most well-known BJJ artists of this generation, and with that notoriety comes a laundry list of potential rivals.

The 20-year-old seems to have an existing one with heavyweight grappler Nicholas Meregali, to whom he suffered a points loss in the Absolutes division in the 2022 ADCC World Championships.

There’s also his simmering beef with Gordon Ryan, the man considered the greatest No-Gi BJJ grappler on the planet.

Nevertheless, Ruotolo’s first step is to capture the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in a fight that will prove pivotal to his young career.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

