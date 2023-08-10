For his most recent fight, American phenom Tye Ruotolo came from training in Costa Rica, which he said went a long way in helping him emerge victorious.

The 20-year-old submission grappling ace took on Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey in a catchweight (180 pounds) submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The contest was a late addition to the event, which took place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Tye Ruotolo defeated Dagi Arslanaliev by way of submission through a rear-naked choke.

At the post-fight interview session, the Atos standout said training in Costa Rica, where he has set up a facility with his twin brother Kade, presented a new thrill for him and the result was evident in his latest fight:

“I’m stoked to have my camp in Costa Rica this time. I had about a week in San Diego but for the most part I was in Costa Rica getting a lot of good training out there so I’m happy to go back home.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye Ruotolo went for an early finish against Dagi Arslanaliev. He initially caught his opponent with a tight heel hook at the two-minute mark of the contest, forcing the Turkish fighter to seemingly tap out. But the 28-year-old fighter motioned that he did not.

When the referee asked them to resume action, Tye Ruotolo immediately took the back off his foe and put on a tight squeeze for a rear-naked choke. Soon thereafter, Dagi Arslanaliev tapped out for good. The match officially ended at the 2:39 mark of the contest.

The win earned Ruotolo a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, which he said will go to the continued development of their gym in Costa Rica.

He also secured a spot in the inaugural welterweight submission grappling world championship fight that ONE is setting up.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.