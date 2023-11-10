Tye Ruotolo says it will be ‘like another day in training’ if he and Kade meet in the circle:“My brother knows my game perfectly”

Although it may not likely ever happen, ONE world champion twin phenoms Tye and Kade Ruotolo could potentially meet on the battlefield to square off against each other. The brothers have consistently mentioned in previous interviews that they could one day meet on the mats or in the cage, drumming up interest in a family affair in ONE Championship.

Tye recently captured the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, joining his brother Kade, who is the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling king. With the brothers now holding 26-pounds of gold each, the interest in a sibling grappling showdown is at an all-time high.

Tye recently put together a spectacular performance against dangerous Dagestani opponent Magomed Abdulkadirov to win the gold last weekend. The two met in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, November 4th.

Speaking to the media in the official ONE Fight Night 16 post-fight press conference, Tye responded to a question about potentially facing off against Kade in the near future, and he responded affirmatively.

The 20-year-old American BJJ superstar said:

“You can fight big guys, but the scariest thing is someone technical, you know, and my brother knows my game perfectly. So it's gonna be a war every time we fight, and I'm open to fighting for sure.”

“You know, we're so close. We're brothers when no matter what happens, you know, it's we're going to be that way, you know, so just like another day in training.”

Who wants to see a showdown between Tye and Kade in ONE Championship? The twins say it could happen. If it does, it will likely be one of the most watched submission grappling spectacles in the history of the sport.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on ONE Championship.