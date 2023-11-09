Tye Ruotolo starting to feel like a ‘local’ in Thailand after multiple fights at Lumpinee Stadium: “My Thai still sucks”

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo said he has grown at home in Thailand after competing multiple times at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The most recent was on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, where he added his name to the list of ONE world champions by topping Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision in their title clash.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following his big win, Tye Ruotolo, 20, shared that every time he competes at Lumpinee, his appreciation for Thailand and its passionate fight fans grows to such an extent that he feels like a local now.

The Atos standout said:

“The Thai crowd is so passionate. This time around I felt so much more love, and you know I’ve seen some people in the crowd that I saw the last time. I was recognizing some fans and yeah, I just felt so much love from the crowd, so that fired me up, and yeah, I'm just stoked to be here. This is my third time in Thailand. I love it here so much. You know I'm starting to feel a little bit local. My Thai still sucks.”

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo dominated his 10-minute showdown against Magomed Abdulkadirov, throwing varying looks to effectively keep his opponent guessing. He tried to go for a finish late in the contest but was unable to complete it. His dominance early on, however, was enough to earn him the win.

The victory at ONE Fight Night 16 allowed Ruotolo to join his twin brother Kade, the promotion’s lightweight submission grappling world champion, on ONE’s champions row. It, too, earned him another $50,000 performance bonus, his fourth in five fights to date.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.