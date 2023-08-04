Tye Ruotolo ‘stoked’ for short-notice match with Dagi Arslanaliev: “I'm ready to go”

With ONE Fight Night 13 just days away from taking place, the card received a late addition in the form of Tye Ruotolo.

Consistently proving that he will not back away from a challenge under the ONE Championship banner, Ruotolo was announced for the card earlier this week.

On Friday, August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will step back inside the circle to take on grappling-based MMA superstar Dagi Arslanaliev.

The Turkish competitor is eager for some game time after his 2021 MMA Fight of the Year alongside Timofey Nastyukhin.

A multiple-time grappling champion, Arslanaliev will present Ruotolo with a unique challenge.

Unfortunately for his opponent, Routolo has made a career out of taking on any and all comers regardless of skill set and weight class.

At ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this year, he once again put this into practice by taking on the ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

A competitor that thrives in open weight brackets, Ruotolo is yet to taste defeat inside the Circle with three consecutive wins over de Ridder, Marat Gafurov and Garry Tonon.

In search of his fourth win on late notice, Tye Ruotolo revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube that he is stoked to get a spot on the card against this opponent at late notice.

He said:

‘[I have] a lot of respect to him, and I'm excited to fight him. I'm stoked to be on the card, and yeah, I'm ready to go."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.