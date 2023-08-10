Tye Ruotolo suggests he’ll be down to compete at ONE Fight Night 14: “Throw me in there”

American submission grappling megastar Tye Ruotolo is keen to make a quick return to the global stage, even as soon as next month.

The Atos representative, who competed for the second time this year at ONE Fight Night 13, doesn’t plan on putting his foot on the brakes as he seeks to extend his positive momentum in what has been an exciting year for the young phenom.

After wrapping up his debut year at the Singapore-based organization with two statement victories over Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt locked horns with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May.

Despite facing a much larger opponent, Tye Ruotolo earned a clear-cut unanimous decision over the Dutchman, a fellow BJJ black belt. He carried on his healthy streak against Dagi Arslanaliev inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, August 4, with a sublime rear-naked choke win.

With a ONE welterweight submission grappling world title contest locked in at an unconfirmed date, the one-half of the Ruotolo twins is keen to keep himself busy as he waits for his next prey.

Speaking to South China Morning Post after the 13th installment of ONE Championship’s Fight Night series, the 20-year-old revealed that he’d love to be part of ONE Fight Night 14.

Tye Ruotolo shared:

“Yeah, either one, either one. I’m down for all of them. Even the women’s card, you [can] throw me in there.”

Watch the interview here:

Catch his latest win at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in the United States and Canada.