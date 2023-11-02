Tye Ruotolo ‘super amped’ to have an opportunity to be a ONE world champion like twin brother Kade

IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo is ready to join his brother at the top of the submission grappling mountain by capturing his first ONE world championship this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video will see two epic world title fights, including a champion vs. champion clash that will pit reigning bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade against current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty. The winner will walk out of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the new bantamweight kickboxing champion of the world.

But first, BJJ fans will be treated to a grappling showcase between 20-year-old prodigy Tye Ruotolo and Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov to crown the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking about his highly anticipated title tilt in an interview with MMA Mania, Tye Ruotolo shared his excitement over the opportunity to become a world champion like his brother, Kade Ruotolo, who the reigning lightweight submission grappling titleholder.

“I'm feeling ready to go, super excited, you know,” Tye Ruotolo said. “Of course, I got a title fight, I've been asking for this fight for a little while. My brother's got the belt so to be watching him fight for the belt all these times, I'm definitely super amped and ready to go.”

Making his promotional debut in 2022, Tye Ruotolo is yet to suffer defeat under the ONE Championship banner. Through four contests, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy product has looked virtually unbeatable, scoring decisive wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, and lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev.

Will Ruotolo add a fifth straight win and claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.