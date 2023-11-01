Tye Ruotolo ‘super grateful’ to be paired alongside ‘tough’ Magomed Abdulkadirov for inaugural welterweight gold

Since arriving in ONE Championship, one aspect Tye Ruotolo’s mindset has defined his career and made fans appreciate him even more than they already do.

Never backing down from a challenge, the 20-year-old competitor is always in search of the next big test that he can throw himself into.

After competing with some of the biggest names in the promotion in whatever weight class is required of him, Ruotolo now has the opportunity that he has been chasing down since first stepping inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3, he will compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Looking to join the likes of Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly and his brother Kade, as the submission grappling representatives for ONE Championship at the top of the card, Tye is excited for the match-up.

Standing across from him will be Dagestan’s Magomed Abdulkadirov, who has achieved great success as one of the stand-out competitors coming out of Europe.

Making his ONE debut in a huge contest, Abdulkadirov finds himself in somewhat of a no lose situation where all the pressure to perform is on his opponent.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Tye Ruotolo spoke about this match-up and how he is looking forward to putting his skills to test against his Russian foe:

“Anytime I get to fight someone that's tough, I'm ready to go. I live in a battle, you know. That's what I want and I'm stoked and super grateful that ONE got a good opponent for me and I'm ready to take them out onto the next.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.