Tye Ruotolo ‘super stoked’ to represent jiu-jitsu ‘the right way’

As an athlete who prioritizes attention to detail, Tye Ruotolo constantly focuses on ways to improve even the slightest of flaws in his game plan. Due to that mindset, he has played his part to make submission grappling exciting and fun again.

But while he could be a meticulous individual who tries to make each single-round submission grappling affair on the global stage of ONE Championship a memorable affair, sometimes things don’t go according to plan.

That was evident when he took on Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 10. Although Tye Ruotolo was thrilled to dial up the tempo, the Dutchman’s more cautious approach prevented him from really getting the contest into fifth gear.

His most recent win against Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4, was a far better outing, though.

The young phenom, who promised to bring his best version, barely gave any room for his Dagestani-based opponent to breathe. And after pressing for one match-winning attempt after another, he tapped his foe, not once but twice, to take his perfect streak to 4-0.

Speaking on his win and his ability to gain a stoppage, Tye Ruotolo admitted that he’s thrilled to paint a more positive image of the discipline with a submission win at the Singapore-based promotion.

He told South China Morning Post:

“Yeah, I’m super stoked to, you know, kinda represent jiu-jitsu in the right way that it should be and the way that I’m trying to.”

Watch the interview here:

Along with his finish, the protege of seven-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Andre Galvao earned a US$50,000 performance bonus and a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

To North American fans, in case you missed his win at ONE Fight Night 13, feel free to watch it via replay on Amazon Prime Video.