Tye Ruotolo thanks ONE Championship for helping him create 'own paradise' in Costa Rica

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo’s training gym in Costa Rica is almost complete and he is grateful for the help he has gotten from ONE Championship in building it.

A long passion project of his with twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, the gym is to serve as a training spot for them while away from Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California.

The facility is located in Marbella, Guanacaste, and is designed to hold jiu-jitsu camps down the line while also serving as a home for the twins as they partake in their other outdoor passions, particularly surfing since the area is known for its exotic beaches.

Tye Ruotolo shared that funding for the project came from their earnings as martial artists, including from the hefty bonuses they have earned in their previous ONE Championship fights.

He shared with The MMA Superfan:

“We’re creating our own paradise out there in Costa Rica, our own perfect spot to train. I can’t thank Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE Championship enough for changing our lives. I hope to be able to change a lot of lives with our gym too. Bring some great jiu-jitsu to Costa Rica and all the kids around there, start some local competitions and see what we can do. I’m super, super happy and stoked and grateful.”

Watch the interview below:

As he awaits the completion of his dream project, Tye Ruotolo gets back into competition this week at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

He will take on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling superfight at ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground U.S. show on May 5, which is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo aims to keep his undefeated run in the promotion alive. He has had two fights to date since joining ONE last year, and has won both by submission.

Reinier de Ridder, meanwhile, takes a break from fighting under mixed martial arts rules and returns to submission grappling where he last fought at ONE X in March 2022.

