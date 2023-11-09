Tye Ruotolo wants an aggressive challenger in first world title defense: “I need more opponents that want to come at me”

Days after his history-making performance at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Tye Rutolo is already looking ahead to his first world title defense.

Fans inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and those watching around the world witnessed the rise of a new champion as Tye Ruotolo claimed the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with a brilliant performance against Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

With an IBJJF and a ONE world championship to his credit, Rutolo is undeniably one of the greatest submission grapplers in the world today.

And for his first title defense, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy hopes the world’s largest martial arts organization can find an opponent willing to bring it inside the Circle.

“I think I need more opponents that want to come at me, you know,” Ruotolo said in an interview with the promotion. “So I hope my next person, my next opponent, they’re ready to fight.”

Thus far, Tye Ruotolo is a perfect 5-0 under the ONE banner. That impressive streak includes victories over some very notable competition, including Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon, former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov, and reigning ONE middleweight titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

The win also puts him in a very elite class, joining current ONE submission grappling world champions such as flyweight king Mikey Musumeci, the promotion’s first female grappling champ, Danielle Kelly, and his twin brother, lightweight titleholder Kade Ruotolo.

Now that Tye Ruotolo has 26 pounds of championship gold around his waist, who would you like to see him defend it against first?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.