Tye Ruotolo wants to show what ‘ONE is all about’ with performance at ONE Fight Night 10

Since signing with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade have been helping push submission grappling to the forefront with the aid of the promotion.

With their aggressive grappling styles, the Ruotolo twins have been able to display their skills on the biggest stages possible. Whilst they have had plenty of success competing in grappling competitions under the tutelage of Andre Galvao, Kade and Tye are right at the forefront of ONE Championship’s continued progression into the world of submission grappling.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye will compete in one of the most high-profile grappling contests that the promotion has ever put on.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE Championship will host it’s first ever event in the United States. As one of the bouts that will represent submission grappling on the card, Tye Ruotolo will take on current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye spoke about being grateful for the opportunity to compete on such a historic event for the promotion:

“I’m super honored that Chatri [Sityodtong] chose me to be on the card. He trusted me to deliver and show a good performance and show what ONE is capable of and what ONE is all about.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye will face Reinier de Ridder on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card, which also features flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video.

