"U are so good" - Dana White reacts to Nina Marie-Daniele's hilarious parody of 'that motherf***er's not real' video featuring UFC boss

UFC president Dana White reacted to Nina Marie-Daniele's Instagram story that featured a cardboard version of him.

The American model and influencer is now a part of the UFC's social media and regularly creates content for the promotion. She posted a story on her Instagram screaming the viral phrase 'that motherf****r is not real' at a cardboard cutout of Dana White holding two Howler Head whiskey bottles.

White reposted Marie-Daniele's story and wrote in appreciation.

"LMFAO!!! U are so good"

The phrase is from the viral freakout video of a woman frighteningly screaming about another passenger not 'being real' and that she wanted to get off the plane. The viral video from July 2023 drew many comparisons to the movie Final Destination and prompted many jokes online.

Check out a screenshot of White's Instagram story below:

White's Instagram story. [via Instagram @danawhite]

Dana White gives his thoughts on 'always looking for attention' Jake Paul and 'businessman' Logan Paul

Dana White recently gave his opinions on YouTuber brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul who have both made their foray into the combat sports and entertainment worlds.

Jake Paul has a 7-1 professional boxing record and has gone head to head against various former UFC legends and found success against them, including Nate Diaz, most recently.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has boxed one of the biggest names in the sport's history in Floyd Mayweather and signed a multi-million contract with the WWE. White spoke about the two brothers on Mike Tyson's podcast.

He stated that he doesn't hold anything against Jake Paul but also admired the commercial mind of the elder brother Logan Paul. Prime hydration, co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI is a drink sponsor in the UFC. He said:

“I don’t f*cking hate Jake Paul. Jake Paul is one of those guys that he’s a young kid, and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention and, he’s doing his thing. Whatever – it’s all good. The brother is f*cking brilliant. I mean, the brother’s f*cking raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid’s really making some big moves, and KSI too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

Check out White's comments on the full episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson [24:04]: