UFC 258 pay-per-view buy rate: How well did the Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns card do?

According to MMASalaries.com, last weekend's UFC 258 pay-per-view headlined by Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns generated 500k pay-per-view buys.

Although not as impressive compared to last month's UFC 257 featuring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's rematch, UFC 258 has generated good numbers in pay-per-view buys.

UFC 257 managed to generate a whopping 1.6 million pay-per-view buys, making it one of the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. But that's got a lot to do with the popularity of the promotion's biggest star, Conor McGregor.

McGregor has headlined the top five highest-earning pay-per-views in UFC history, and a card featuring him always draws massive attention.

According to MMA Fighting, the prelims of UFC 258 ended up as Saturday night's highest-rated sports program on cable. The prelims, headlined by Anthony Hernandez's incredible submission victory over Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rodolfo Vieira, ended the night with 794,000 average viewers.

UFC 258 prelims once again fell short when compared to last month's UFC 257 prelims, as the latter averaged almost double with 1.433 million viewers.

However, considering UFC 257 featured the promotion's biggest superstar's return, the pay-per-view featuring Usman vs. Burns did quite well. And it is safe to say that the UFC has set the ball rolling nicely for the rest of the year.

What went down in the main event of UFC 258?

In the main event of UFC 258, the king of the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman, successfully defended his title for the third time by knocking out Gilbert Burns.

While he was rocked at the start of the fight, Kamaru Usman recovered brilliantly to methodically break down Burns in the second and third rounds of the fight.

KAMARU USMAN GETS THE FINISH IN THE EARLY THIRD ROUND. THE NIGERIAN NIGHTMARE CONTINUES TO PROVE HIMSELF #Ufc258 pic.twitter.com/32VOGbbUpy — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) February 14, 2021

The finish came early in the third round when Kamaru Usman's right cross landed flush on Burns' chin, sending the Brazilian fighter crashing down on the canvas. Kamaru Usman quickly pounced on Burns and landed some nasty strikes from the top as Herb Dean stepped in to call an end to the contest.

Following the fight, the former teammates embraced each other in a brilliant display of mutual respect and sportsmanship.