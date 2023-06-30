"UFC 279 debacle", "USADA suspension", "Links to Kadyrov" - Fans feel Khamzat Chimaev has a secret reason for not accepting a fight

Khamzat Chimaev has all the makings of a future UFC champion, likely a dominant one. However, Chimaev's career hasn't panned out as it should have since his last appearance at UFC 279 in September 2022.

'Borz' missed weight by 7.5 lbs, leading to a last-minute reshuffling of almost the entire main card, and didn't seem even remotely remorseful about it. Chimaev hasn't made a single octagon appearance since although he continues to tease outings against Paulo Costa and now Kamaru Usman.

A Twitter outlet, MMA Orbit, recently pointed out that the Chechen-born Swede prospect has been inactive for 290 days, leading to speculations about the reason for his absence.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.



His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.



Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 https://t.co/DOWWPfqgHE

While some believe the UFC 279 fiasco has kept Khamzat Chimaev out of the cage, others wonder if it's a drug test failure. Meanwhile, some even opined that it could be due to Chimaev's close ties to Chechen warlord-dictator Ramzan Kadyrov who has been helping in the Russian war effort.

"What if he can’t get in the country because of association with Kadyrov?"

"I think he wants to fight at Welterweight, and he is standing his ground."

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan @mma_orbit



thats why he make unrealistic call outs that wont happen to stay relevant like "pereira for december" after his war with izzy the month before. @KChimaev usada suspension.thats why he make unrealistic call outs that wont happen to stay relevant like "pereira for december" after his war with izzy the month before. @mma_orbit @KChimaev usada suspension.thats why he make unrealistic call outs that wont happen to stay relevant like "pereira for december" after his war with izzy the month before.

Riku Salo @RikuSalo1 @mma_orbit @KChimaev He's not gonna fight before the oil royals and/or Kadyrov say so. The oil royals took a massive financial risk during the early days of COVID with Fight Island so it's not a stretch to say that the UFC might've made some kinda deal with them regarding KC. @mma_orbit @KChimaev He's not gonna fight before the oil royals and/or Kadyrov say so. The oil royals took a massive financial risk during the early days of COVID with Fight Island so it's not a stretch to say that the UFC might've made some kinda deal with them regarding KC.

Khamzat Chimaev claims his return opponent is 90% certain

Khamzat Chimaev is currently targeting a matchup against Kamaru Usman at catchweight for UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi. However, UFC president Dana White wants to hear none of it unless Chimaev moves up to middleweight.

Meanwhile, 'Borz' claims that he is 90% certain about facing Usman at UFC 294 as there is no other opponent for him. The undefeated 29-year-old recently told Swedish outlet Expressen:

"We train as usual here in Stockholm. We were in Dubai for training camp, but came back now. Then, a month before the match, we will go to Abu Dhabi. But otherwise we train as usual here in Stockholm. We are ready for the match... It could be Usman, 90 percent. But he’s talking about two kilos, he doesn’t want to gain two kilos (4.5 pounds). Dana White talks about 82 kilos (181 pounds). We’ll see. There was no other match. It’s just him.”

