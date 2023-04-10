UFC 287 was one for the books, and was a night on which many fighters shone bright. Israel Adesanya, being the huge pay-per-view draw that he is, was the highest paid fighter on the card.

According to reports, he is believed to have received a pay-out of $3.18 million, which includes his salary, pay-per-view points and sponsorships. Pereira, his opponent in the main event, received $1.24 million.

Co-main event fighters Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal were also chief attractions on the card. Burns reportedly earned the largest purse of his career to date and took home $1 million.

Burns' opponent and hometown hero, Jorge Masvidal, one of the UFC's biggest pay-per-view stars, also took home $1 million in what happened to be his final fighter.

Other main card fighters like Kevin Holland, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kelvin Gastelum and Rob Font were all paid between $200k and $500k.

Finally, Font and Adesanya took home $50k for the performance of the night bonuses. Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis both took home an extra $50k as they were awarded fight of the night bonuses.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC 287 bonuses: Israel Adesanya cashes in with massive rematch knockout, Kelvin Gastelum returns to earn Fight of the Night mmafighting.com/2023/4/9/23675… UFC 287 bonuses: Israel Adesanya cashes in with massive rematch knockout, Kelvin Gastelum returns to earn Fight of the Night mmafighting.com/2023/4/9/23675… https://t.co/a5WxRFHmoh

Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira, Gilbert Burns dominates Jorge Masvidal to a decision

Adesanya made a statement at UFC 287, knocking out long-time foe Alex Pereira in brutal fashion in the second round. Adesanya appeared to be hurt by Pereira's leg kicks in the second and was backed up against the fence, as Pereira unloaded on Adesanya. Adesanya, however, had the presence of mind to throw two counter right hands one after the other, sending Pereira crashing to the canvas and knocking him out cold.

'The Last Stylebender' then celebrated by imitating his fallen foe, drawing a bow and arrow and aiming it at Pereira, who was still knocked out, making for one of MMA's most iconic moments to date.

In the co-main, Burns dominated Masvidal over three rounds, comfortably winning a decision. 'Durinho' appeared to be too fast on the feet for 'Gamebred' and had success in the stand up. He mixed things up by attempting takedowns, and had a significant amount of control time in the fight, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal decided to hang up the gloves and announced his retirement in his post-fight octagon interview.

Watch as Masvidal calls it quits after UFC 287 loss to Burns:

Poll : 0 votes