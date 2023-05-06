In the lead-up to their highly anticipated fight at UFC 288, Henry Cejudo's team has indulged in playing mind games with Aljamain Sterling. During Sterling's weigh-ins, Cejudo's team was caught chanting "And New," suggesting that they believe 'Triple C' will be the one to dethrone Sterling as the new bantamweight champion.

However, 'Funkmaster' did not let the taunting get to him, and he clapped back at Team Cejudo, earning the support of fans. They stood behind Sterling, applauding him for handling the situation maturely and professionally.

Watch the entire sequence of events here:

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @AlexPhoenix_12 agreed with the reigning 135-pound kingpin:

"I finally agree with Sterling lol. Trainers, Corner men, friends etc need to stay out of fighter trash talk and drama. It’s a ego thing because they know they don’t pay for it by getting punched but love the attention and adding drama."

Another user @Muhamm1700 stated:

"Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] annoyed by the constant disrespect, he will make a big statement tomorrow."

@MK2796_SA stated that this was the first time he had seen Aljamain Sterling become enraged:

"The angriest I've seen Aljo publicly I donno what that means for his performance though."

Social media user @Ccraig saw UFC security personnel resembled with popular actor Keanu Reeves:

"I'm glad Keanu Reves was there to break it up."

Image Credits: ESPN MMA on YouTube

Aljamain Sterling believes he can knock out Henry Cejudo on the feet

Aljamain Sterling is poised to achieve a remarkable feat in the upcoming UFC 288 event as he takes on Henry Cejudo to etch his name in the bantamweight history books. The 'Funk Master' is aiming to cement his legacy by becoming the first-ever fighter in the division's history to secure three consecutive title defenses in a single reign.

During the UFC 288 media day, the No.6-ranked pound-for-pound fighter expressed his confidence in not just defending his title but also in achieving a personal milestone. 135-pound champ revealed his aspirations to attain his maiden knockout victory, a feat that would undoubtedly add a new dimension to his already impressive resume:

"I hope he stays on the outside. I'm going to pick his a** apart. I really do think so. I think this might be my first stand-up KO. I would like to get the takedown and then to TKO him on the ground, but I think if he tries to strike with me on the outside, I get to pick him apart and really display my striking once again like I did against Pedro Munhoz, like I did against Jimmie Rivera, and these are all high-level strikers."

The New York native added:

"I would say better than Henry Cejudo, so if he thinks that he's bringing anything different that I haven't seen - I'm bringing something he hasn't seen yet. I'm bringing the funk and that's a completely different style. Something that's very hard to prepare for. Sometimes I don't even know what I'm going to do in there."

Check out 'Aljo's' entire remarks below:

