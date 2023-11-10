UFC 295 weigh-ins: Find out the official weight of headliners ahead of light heavyweight title fight

The UFC 295 weigh-ins have just taken place, and fans will be pleased to know that every matchup on the main card will transpire without incident. Set for tomorrow, the event will feature Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka as its headliner, with the two men competing for the UFC light heavyweight title.

The weight limit for title fights is exact, so neither fighter can be even a decimal point over the 205-pound threshold. Fortunately, both Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka made weight, with the Brazilian power-puncher coming in at 204 pounds, while the Czech phenom hit the scales at 204.2 pounds.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features streaking knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich, taking on slick all-arounder, Tom Aspinall, in a heavyweight clash for the division's interim title. Pavlovich made weight at 259.8 pounds, while Aspinall did so at 261.6, with both men coming under the 265-pound heavyweight limit.

The rest of the UFC 295 card consists of bouts in the lighter divisions. Mackenzie Dern will face Jéssica Andrade in a meeting of Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists. The two women are in different positions in their respective careers. Dern is looking to build off of her recent win over Angela Hill and extend it to her first win streak since 2021.

Andrade, on the other hand, has been finished in her last three fights. She will look to bounce back with a return to winning ways. Their fight, a strawweight contest, is a non-title fight, thus, both women were allowed to be one pound over the official 115-pound limit.

Dern came in at 115.6 pounds, while Andrade weighed in at 116 pounds, the threshold for non-title fights at strawweight. Below them, Matt Frevola and Benoît Saint-Denis will cross swords at lightweight, with the former weighing in at 155.6 pounds and Saint-Denis hitting the scales at 156 pounds.

Lastly, Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes will open the UFC 295 main card with a featherweight bout, with Sabatini weighing 145.8 pounds, and Lopes 145.4 pounds.

What happened to UFC 295's original headliner?

UFC 295 originally featured Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic as its main event, with 'Bones' scheduled to defend his undisputed heavyweight title against Miocic. Fans, however, responded to the matchup with disappointment, given Miocic's age, inactivity, and the fact that his last fight was a knockout loss.

Unfortunately for Jones, his hopes of facing Miocic at Madison Square Garden were dashed when he tore a pectoral tendon during a wrestling session. It forced him to withdraw from the bout and undergo surgery, with his expected recovery from the injury being roughly eight months.