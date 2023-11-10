UFC 295 weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight for the upcoming PPV?

The fighters set to take part in Saturday's (November 11) UFC 295 pay-per-view event completed their official weigh-ins in New York on Friday.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereria are set to headline the event at Madison Square Garden in a light heavyweight title match. Prochazka registered a weight of 204.2 pounds, while Pereira tipped the scales at 204 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC 295, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall are set to compete for an interim heavyweight title. Pavlovich weighed in at 259.8 pounds, while Aspinall recorded a weight of 261.6 pounds.

Most of the 26 fighters listed for the UFC 295 card successfully met their weight requirements without complications. However, two fighters exceeded the stipulated weight limit.

Roosevelt Roberts registered a weight of 158 pounds, surpassing the non-title lightweight limit by two pounds for his bout against Mateusz Rebecki. 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 contender took the fight on short notice, filling in for Nurullo Aliev, who suffered an injury during fight week.

Meanwhile, Jamall Emmers, scheduled to face Dennis Buzukja, failed to make the non-title featherweight limit by one pound, weighing in at 147 pounds.

It remains uncertain whether Roberts and Emmers' fights will proceed at a catchweight, and if so, the percentage of their purses they will forfeit as a penalty is yet to be determined.

Complete results for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira weigh-in

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka (204.2 lbs) vs. Alex Pereira (204 lbs): (light heavyweight title bout)

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8 lbs) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6 lbs): (Interim heavyweight title bout)

Jessica Andrade (116 lbs) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6 lbs): (strawweight bout)

Matt Frevola (155.6 lbs) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (156 lbs): (lightweight bout)

Diego Lopes (145.4 lbs) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8 lbs): (featherweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Nazim Sadykhov (155.6 lbs) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8 lbs): (lightweight bout)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8 lbs) vs. Roosevelt Roberts* (158 lbs): (lightweight bout)

Tabatha Ricci (115.4 lbs) vs. Loopy Godinez (115 lbs): (strawweight bout)

Steve Erceg (125.6 lbs) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4 lbs): (flyweight bout)

Jared Gordon (155.6 lbs) vs. Mark O. Madsen (154.6 lbs): (lightweight bout)

John Castaneda (137.6 lbs) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138 lbs): (catchweight- 138 lbs bout)

Joshua Van (125.8 lbs) vs. Kevin Borjas (125.8 lbs): (flyweight bout)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6 lbs) vs. Jamall Emmers** (147 lbs): (featherweight bout)

*Roberts exceeded the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

**Emmers exceeded the featherweight limit of 146 pounds.