UFC 298’s unplanned highlight: Michael Bisping’s NSFW microphone fumble goes viral, MMA Twitter reacts

Michael Bisping appeared to be on the wrong end of a production blunder on the UFC 298 broadcast and fans could not get enough of it.

Bisping, who worked the UFC 298 pay-per-view card as an analyst, closed the broadcast with one final stand-up segment addressing the viewers. However, as one fan captured in a video that has since gone viral, the production appeared to be late on the cut-away, leading to the Hall of Famer's microphone staying hot a couple of seconds too long.

This resulted in a few moments of dead air before Bisping muttered an NSFW statement into the microphone, appearing to believe the broadcast had ended.

After his closing segment, Bisping said:

"What a guy? That's f****** g**. Come on."

Fans predictably reacted to the video on X/Twitter with an expansive range of retorts.

One fan claimed the video has inspired him to 'start watching to the very end.'

Since the mainstream attention the clip has received, neither ESPN nor Bisping have released a statement regarding the incident.

Other fans reacted with:

"I've just found my new favorite reaction video... @bisping what a legend"

"Why didn't they cut the camera off 🤣🤣"

"Bisping is the GOAT"

"Good news is he'll be fired and we don't have to hear him anymore in the commentary"

View more fan reactions to Michael Bisping's UFC 298 blunder below:

Fan reactions to Michael Bisping on the UFC 298 broadcast [via @jakiboo8 on X]

Michael Bisping responds to Miranda Maverick after shouting out the fighter's business on UFC 298 broadcast

While Michael Bisping may not have ended the UFC 298 broadcast on a high note, it was not all negative for the former middleweight champion.

In the first fight of the night, flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick re-entered the rankings with a dominant win over Andrea Lee. During the fight, the broadcast team — consisting of Bisping, Jon Anik and Joe Rogan — continuously shouted out the American's small business selling pickles.

Maverick thanked the crew for their on-air assist the day after the fights, prompting Bisping to respond and wish the fighter luck.

Since entering the UFC in 2020, Maverick has gone 6-3 in the promotion with the win over Lee being her first against a ranked opponent. However, many felt that the grappling specialist was wrongfully scored a loss by judges at UFC Vegas 32 against the current No. 6-ranked contender, Maycee Barber.