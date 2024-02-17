UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria - What time are the prelims?

UFC 298 promises to be one of the most stacked cards of 2024. Naturally, fans are eager to tune in to the fights on the main card. However, due to the amount of effort the promotion has poured into the card, even its preliminary cards have drawn attention. So when do the UFC 298 prelims time?

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM PT (Pacific Time) while the subsequent preliminaries begin at 8:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). So which fights have fans eager to tune into the preliminaries this time around?

UFC 298's early prelims consist of three fights, one of which is the women's flyweight bout between the controversial Andrea Lee and Miranda Maverick. However, it is the subsequent prelims that have captured fan attention. Among the notable fights are Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera.

Nakamura is one of the most exciting Japanese MMA prospects, with world-class wrestling skills, brutal knockout power and an undefeated 8–0 record. He is a finisher and at just 28 years old, fans are eager to see where his ceiling is. Above them is a heavyweight clash between Junior Tafa and Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Tafa is a heavyweight prospect whose every win has come by way of knockout. He is also the younger brother of the equally heavy-handed Justin Tafa, for whom he is stepping in on short notice. His opponent, de Lima, is also a knockout artist himself, with the bout promising fireworks.

Finally, the hard-hitting Amanda Lemos takes on Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mackenzie Dern in the final UFC 298 prelim bout of the evening at strawweight.

UFC 298 features three champions, former and present, in its lineup

UFC 298 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski, who is defending his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria. However, he isn't the only fighter to have touched UFC gold to be competing on the card.

Robert Whittaker, a former middleweight champion, will take on Paulo Costa in a 185-pound clash.

Elsewhere, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo will mount his last-ditch campaign toward the bantamweight title as he faces streaking 135-pounder Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian is a training partner and close friend of 'Triple C's' former opponent, Aljamain Sterling.