UFC 300’s biggest favorite faces criticism amid record-breaking odds - “They keep giving him tomato cans”

UFC 300 is expected to be a massive milestone event for the promotion, but one of their biggest favorites is already receiving criticism.

Three bouts have been made official so far, with one of them including Contender Series standout Bo Nickal. The three-time NCAA Division I National champion has an impressive unbeaten MMA record of 5-0, with all of his wins coming via first-round stoppage.

The odds were recently released for his UFC 300 bout against Cody Bundage, and they were truly record-breaking as Nickal is listed as a -1450 favorite, while his opponent is listed as a +750 underdog. Fans took to X, where they criticized the promotion's matchmaking for Nickal as he is an overwhelming favorite, writing:

"I like Bo Nickal but they’re babying him so badly they keep giving him tomato cans. What does beating Cody Brundage even do for his career?"

"After this fight pls top 6 fight at least, I understand letting a fighter go at a good pace but by the time he has a big fight he’ll be 35."

"Which begs the question: if he’s that big of a favourite should he be fighting the Brundages of the world?"

"When do the trash cans stop?"

"How long are we going to keep doing this"

"They love giving Bo the easiest possible fights to build up his hype"

Fan reaction tweets

It will be interesting to see whether it will be another dominant win for Nickal at UFC 300 and whether the promotion will deem it time for another step up in competition.

How many times did Bo Nickal compete in the UFC in 2023?

Bo Nickal remained quite active in 2023 as he continued to improve and put his skills on full display.

The three-time NCAA Division I National wrestling champion competed in two bouts this year and made quick work of both opponents. He submitted Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke at UFC 285 this past March, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Nickal would return to the octagon against Valentine Woodburn four months later during the annual International Fight Week card, where he needed only 38 seconds to earn a TKO win.