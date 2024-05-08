UFC Anti-Doping Test History Database: How many times have Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento been tested so far?

Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento are scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 56 this Saturday. Ahead of the bout, both men have been tested for performance-enhancing drugs and similarly banned substances just twice in 2024. Overall, however, it is a different story.

According to a tweet from Jed Goodman, the UFC Anti-Doping Test History database shows a total of 61 tests for 'The Black Beast', while the Brazilian, who signed with the promotion in 2019, has been tested 27 times.

While Lewis has never tested positive for a banned substance, Nascimento is different.

The Brazilian tested positive for ritalinic acid, which is a psychostimulant metabolite. This led to his TKO win over Alan Baudot being overturned to a no contest. Nascimento was subsequently suspended for six months. However, he has since bounced back.

Nascimento is now on a three-fight win streak, having scored three decisions in his recent fights. He defeated Tanner Boser via split decision, repeated the feat opposite former light heavyweight juggernaut Ilir Latifi, and then recorded a more convincing unanimous decision win over Don'Tale Mayes in a rematch.

Nascimento is one of several Brazilians that Lewis has faced. However, he has a spotty record against them. Besides first-round knockouts over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Guto Inocente, he has lost to Jailton Almeida and Junior dos Santos.

The bout marks 'The Black Beast's' chance to build upon his wins over Brazilians. Meanwhile, Nascimento stands the chance to score a win over a former interim heavyweight title challenger.

Rodrigo Nascimento and Derrick Lewis are at different points in their careers

Rodrigo Nascimento is currently on a three-fight win streak and is considered a younger heavyweight at 31 years old. Derrick Lewis, meanwhile, has very likely reached the pinnacle of his career by now.

He is a former interim heavyweight title challenger and has the record for the most knockouts in the UFC.

Unfortunately, Lewis has not been on a win streak since 2021, as he is 2-5 in his last seven fights. Of those five losses, four were finishes, with him getting knocked out in three of those bouts and submitted in the other.

He was most recently outpointed in dominant fashion by Jailton Almeida.

