UFC Atlantic City faces uncertainty after middleweight fighter gets arrested less than 50 days before event

Just 50 days before the highly anticipated UFC Atlantic City event, middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas' arrest on felony battery charges has thrown the card into uncertainty.

The 28-year-old was apprehended in Florida on Tuesday morning following a confrontation with police, as reported by TMZ. Video footage captured by Dumas and acquired by TMZ shows him arguing with officers before being arrested.

Dumas maintained his innocence when he was approached by police, claiming:

"I'm beyond f***ing pissed ... I'm just walking to blow off steam and she want to come at me and tell me I'm disrupting?"

The officers, however, were called by a woman who reported a man "banging on the door and ringing the doorbell," which Dumas denies.

Dumas is currently incarcerated, with a court date set for March 5. His arrest casts a shadow over his scheduled fight against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Atlantic City on March 30. The nature of the charges and the details of the incident remain under investigation.

The Pensacola native, who joined the UFC in 2022, has accumulated three wins and one loss out of his four fights within the promotion. His most recent victory came against Abu Azaitar at UFC 294 in October 2023.

This arrest adds to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Atlantic City card. The main event, originally featuring Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque, fell apart as Brady never formally signed due to an injury. He confirmed this on Instagram, expressing his need for further recovery:

“For everybody who keeps asking me about March 30 unfortunately I will not be fighting Vicente Luque,” Brady wrote. “I just need a little bit more time to let a nagging injury completely heal up. I will be ready to go end of April early May if he does not get into opponent, we can rebook.”

Check out Sean Brady's Instagram post below: