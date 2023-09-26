UFC champion's outlandish gym antics leave Paul Felder and others in stitches during hilarious training session

The newest UFC champion to be crowned on the roster is Sean Strickland, who recently dethroned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in a bout for middleweight supremacy. The outcome of the matchup stunned the MMA world, as Strickland was the biggest betting underdog ahead of the bout.

Since authoring the greatest-ever upset in middleweight history, Strickland has experienced an uptick in popularity, with many finding him to be one of the most likable UFC champions on the roster. This is even truer now given his latest stunt, as he was spotted training with former fighter Paul Felder.

Expand Tweet

In particular, his t-shirt, which read 'Sounds gay... I'm in,' left everyone around him struggling to contain their laughter. It is one of several antics the newly-minted UFC champion has engaged in since capturing middleweight gold.

He recently revealed to the world that he's already damaged his belt. Fortunately, he found a quick solution to his woes by using duct tape on the belt's damaged side plates.

While he has been enjoying his downtime since winning the belt, Strickland is not short on challengers as the new 185-pound kingpin. Jared Cannonier has already called for a title shot, as has Dricus du Plessis.

Cannonier believes that, as the last person to defeat Strickland, he is the most deserving of a title shot. Meanwhile, du Plessis feels that he should earn the next crack at the fighter, given that Strickland replaced du Plessis (who was injured) in the initial title fight between him and Adesanya.

However, with nothing official from the UFC, it remains to be seen who Sean Strickland will face in his first title defense.

Is Sean Strickland the most unlikely UFC champion in history?

Throughout history, there have been several fighters who were unlikely UFC champions. Matt Serra wasn't supposed to defeat Georges St-Pierre for welterweight gold, but ended up penning what is arguably the biggest upset in MMA history.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Michael Bisping wasn't supposed to beat Luke Rockhold. In fact, Bisping had already lost to Rockhold several fights prior.

However, Strickland came into his fight with Adesanya as a short-notice replacement against someone who looked unbeatable at middleweight against everyone besides Alex Pereira.

Furthermore, he was no grappling threat to prey on Israel Adesanya's alleged weakness to wrestling. Instead, he was a boxer who, historically, had struggled to defend low kicks and was up against one of the best strikers and low-kickers in the sport.