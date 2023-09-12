UFC champion Sean Strickland takes cryptic shot at ex-MMA fighters moving to boxing

Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken shots at ex-MMA fighters moving to boxing.

Strickland was seen in action this past weekend at UFC 293 against Israel Adesanya. While he walked into the fight as a massive underdog, 'Tarzan' outperformed Adesanya to emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland recently took to Twitter to offer his take on boxing, and it's safe to say that he is not a big fan of the sport. Stating that boxing is a corrupt industry that requires one to sell their soul or be a retired MMA fighter in order to make money, Strickland had this to say:

"Boxing is such a dirty industry! Only way to make money in that world is to sell your soul to the devil or be a retired mma fighter."

Take a look at Strickland's tweet below:

Sean Strickland's championship reign is UFC's "beautiful nightmare," claims Ariel Helwani

Sean Strickland is known to be unfiltered and quite vocal about his thoughts, which is why he has found himself saying controversial things. With him being one of the faces of the UFC after becoming a champion, many believe he might not be good for business.

However, that's not the case with Ariel Helwani. According to the MMA reporter, Strickland speaks to the "UFC fan of today". Talking about 'Tarzan' on his show, The MMA Hour, Helwani had this to say:

"Is he rough around the edges? Does he say things that go too far? Absolutely. Can he be offensive? But I'll tell you guys this, Sean Strickland speaks to the UFC fan of today and it's not just in Australia and it's not just here in the United States. You're on the wrong side of the debate if you are saying that this is the worst thing possible for the UFC, that this is a nightmare for the UFC."

Helwani added:

"You may think that from afar, if you're just some regular guy being like, 'wait a second, the guy who's talking about women should be in the kitchen? That's the new UFC middleweight champion? That's good for the business? This is the best nightmare. This is a beautiful nightmare for the UFC. This is not their worst nightmare."

Ariel Helwani on his show, The MMA Hour

