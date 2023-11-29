UFC fan questions Chito Vera’s elevation to title shot matchup despite recent loss, Aljamain Sterling responds

UFC recently questioned Chito Vera being elevated to a title shot despite his recent loss, which had Aljamain Sterling weighing in with his thoughts.

Chito Vera will be challenging his former foe, Sean O'Malley, for the bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 299 this upcoming March. Fans weren't necessarily sold on the idea of the rematch taking place and took to X, where they voiced their displeasure.

The tweet caught the attention of the former UFC bantamweight champion Sterling, who answered why he believed Chito Vera was earning the first title shot against 'Sugar'. He then mentioned that O'Maley was ducking his teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

He wrote:

"Because he didn’t want smoke with @MerabDvalishvil. Someone’s gonna have to fight Merab after March tho"

Fans reacted to the tweet by bringing up Chito Vera's record in his last five bouts inside the octagon and the fact that he is the only fighter to hand Sean O'Malley a loss. They also mentioned that his track record was another reason why he earned the title shot, writing:

"I see three reasons. Sean wanted it. Chito is typically a fan favorite, puts on a good showman's acts. And of course it can be justified by Chito's previous victory." [@Lex_Jurgen - X]

"I mean chito is 5-1 in his last 6 and has a win over the current champ...Cory is 3-2 and his last 2 were pretty wack and boring" [@profeshgamblr - X]

"Everything just came together perfectly for him to get the title shot. He got lucky with the timing, simple as that...Cory is out injured, Dana is pissed at Aljo and Merab for not fighting each other, Henry's last fight was a title fight loss and Chito just beat Pedro." [@ZinfamousHD - X]

"I think it's because the UFC let Sean pick his opponent and he pick Chito to prove that it was a fluke the first time he beat him" [@littlenutsac - X]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Chito Vera and Sean O'Malley compete in their rematch, as the stakes have been raised significantly since their first encounter.

Chito Vera shares his thoughts on Dana White's water fast

Chito Vera recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on Dana White's recent water fast.

The bantamweight contender took to his X account, where he shared the UFC CEO's post regarding his water fast and noted what some of the benefits are. He mentioned that he regularly does water fasts because of the benefits to his health, writing:

"I do this very often. Fast is incredibly healthy and beneficial make some research and give it a try.."

