Dustin Poirier is a perennial contender in the UFC's lightweight division, but was recently advised by fellow contender Beneil Dariush to retire and free up a spot.

Dariush said in an interview with Submission Radio:

"I wish [Poirier would] be a little bit more clear... Are my fights not exciting enough? Or is it a skill issue? Or is it just because I don't have the name? Because if it's just because of the name, he should really consider - and I say this as nicely as possible, I'm not trying to be a d***, but he should really consider retiring."

Fans responded to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani questioning Beneil Dariush's take on Twitter. One fan said:

"I think that’s a great take??? We already know exactly where Dustin sits… it’s now his time to be the 'gatekeeper' of that elite status of the division. We already have seen he’s one of the best, just not the best of the best so if an up and comer beats him then could be!"

NJBettingGuru @NjBettingGuru @arielhelwani I think that's a great take??? We already know exactly where Dustin sits… it's now his time to be the "gatekeeper" of that elite status of the division. We already have seen he's one of the best, just not the best of the best so if an up and comer beats him then could be!

Some fans backed Poirier for having earned the right to pick and choose his fights:

"fair take but Dustin has consistently fought the top dogs of the division for years, delivered the best performances and has climbed his way back to contention after 2 title contentions only losing to the champion both times; he has the right to be reserved and to pick and choose"

gabagoo𓆉 @NotGBE @arielhelwani fair take but Dustin has consistently fought the top dogs of the division for years, delivered the best performances and has climbed his way back to contention after 2 title contentions only losing to the champion both times; he has the right to be reserved and to pick and choose

Courtney Shayne 🍬🎄 @moxiecontin96 @arielhelwani Dustin has earned the right to pick fun fights, but he shouldn't be able to hog that number one spot and never fight down. Though if he keeps winning these fun fights then 🤷‍♂️ it's complicated

He's not gonna make money for it and now that's what UFC is. Get to the point you can get money one way or the other.

Ces @luckylefty_94 @arielhelwani I mean he's not wrong, but what's in it for Dustin to fight guys coming up? He's not gonna make money for it and now that's what UFC is. Get to the point you can get money one way or the other. Blame Dana white for the best fights not happening beni

Nick Braccia @NickBraccia @arielhelwani Very poor take. Benny needs to accept the "prize" fighter and entertainment sides of the business. Being in the belt chase narrative doesn't make sense for everyone.

Others saw sense in Dariush's statement and called for a match between the two contenders:

"Dariush deserves title shot next. No ifs ands or buts @arielhelwani"

Josh Ward @Poco27T @arielhelwani On point for me. Dustin is on the Mount Rushmore of the ufc but he needs to decide now whether it's the bag he's chasing or the title. Cause I still think he can obtain the title within 2 fights. Beating Beneil would be a instant jump to the front in my eyes. Good fight to make.

Jon in Huntington Beach of Fullerton @JonDeFullerton @arielhelwani Far from it. Actually would call it great because people get on Benny for not calling people out. This is a call out.

billy baccala @willcolavito @arielhelwani Far from. Dariush is completely right. I love Dustin but he can't expect to hang in the rankings & not fight other up and coming contenders. I'm sure he remembers how it felt climbing to the title, he had his chance.

Jordancole_11 @11Jordancole @arielhelwani I don't know I kind of agree with him. Who is Dustin willing to fight at this point? And I'm a big fan of Dustin, but I do wanna see him fight more.

Dustin Poirier responds to Beneil Dariush's retirement comments

Dustin Poirier responded to Beneil Dariush's comments on Twitter quite amicably.

'The Diamond' thanked Dariush for the advice and offered to ship his hot sauce over for free:

"Thanks for the advice Benny! I'll take it into consideration. Not sure if you're into hot sauce or not but if you are free Shipping on me! [fisted hand emoji]"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier



Thanks for the advice Benny! I'll take it into consideration. Not sure if you're into hot sauce or not but if you are free Shipping on me!👊heatonist.com/products/dusti… twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Beneil Dariush says Dustin Poirier 'should really consider retiring' if he doesn't want to fight rising contenders mmafighting.com/2023/1/9/23546…

Dustin Poirier and Beneil Dariush are ranked No.2 and No.4, respectively, in the UFC's lightweight division. Dariush is on an eight-fight win streak, while Poirier has only lost to former champions Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last 12 fights.

A matchup between the two could prove to be exactly what the top order of the lightweight division needs.

