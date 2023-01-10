Dustin Poirier is a perennial contender in the UFC's lightweight division, but was recently advised by fellow contender Beneil Dariush to retire and free up a spot.
Dariush said in an interview with Submission Radio:
"I wish [Poirier would] be a little bit more clear... Are my fights not exciting enough? Or is it a skill issue? Or is it just because I don't have the name? Because if it's just because of the name, he should really consider - and I say this as nicely as possible, I'm not trying to be a d***, but he should really consider retiring."
Check out Dariush's complete interview with Submission Radio on YouTube:
Fans responded to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani questioning Beneil Dariush's take on Twitter. One fan said:
"I think that’s a great take??? We already know exactly where Dustin sits… it’s now his time to be the 'gatekeeper' of that elite status of the division. We already have seen he’s one of the best, just not the best of the best so if an up and comer beats him then could be!"
Some fans backed Poirier for having earned the right to pick and choose his fights:
"fair take but Dustin has consistently fought the top dogs of the division for years, delivered the best performances and has climbed his way back to contention after 2 title contentions only losing to the champion both times; he has the right to be reserved and to pick and choose"
Others saw sense in Dariush's statement and called for a match between the two contenders:
"Dariush deserves title shot next. No ifs ands or buts @arielhelwani"
Dustin Poirier responds to Beneil Dariush's retirement comments
Dustin Poirier responded to Beneil Dariush's comments on Twitter quite amicably.
'The Diamond' thanked Dariush for the advice and offered to ship his hot sauce over for free:
"Thanks for the advice Benny! I'll take it into consideration. Not sure if you're into hot sauce or not but if you are free Shipping on me! [fisted hand emoji]"
Check out his tweet below:
Dustin Poirier and Beneil Dariush are ranked No.2 and No.4, respectively, in the UFC's lightweight division. Dariush is on an eight-fight win streak, while Poirier has only lost to former champions Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last 12 fights.
A matchup between the two could prove to be exactly what the top order of the lightweight division needs.