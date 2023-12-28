UFC fans feel betrayed by Nina-Marie Daniele's "lame" fight news clickbait - "That’s one way to make everyone hate you"

Nina-Marie Daniele's supposed fight announcement failed to generate excitement among MMA fans.

Daniele rose to social media stardom over the last few years. Intriguingly, her venture into MMA content began about a year ago, when she had the opportunity to interview former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 35-year-old influencer recently took to social media to announce a fight-related update with UFC CEO Dana White on her birthday. The news heightened the excitement among MMA fans, sparking anticipation that it could involve a significant matchup for the historic UFC 300 event.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

However, when Daniele eventually disclosed the news, it turned out to be an announcement about the latest episode of Power Slap League.

Fans promptly criticized Daniele for creating fake anticipation around a major fight announcement, leading to a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"That’s one way to make everyone hate you"

Another wrote:

"Nina is the worst thing happened to mma in recent years"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Baiting like this is poor"

"I hope they paid you good to ruin your own birthday like this."

"Gawd you’re annoying lol"

"this is lame"

Credits: @ninamdrama on X

When Nina-Marie Daniele looked back on her modeling career

Before venturing into the world of MMA content creation, Nina-Marie Daniele started a modeling career almost 12 years ago, making her debut as the April Playmate. She later earned the distinction of being named Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Through a series of Instagram Stories in October, Daniele pondered her extraordinary path, moving from modeling with renowned fashion entities like Victoria's Secret to assuming the roles of a reporter and content creator for the UFC. She conveyed deep appreciation for this career transformation and wrote:

"Before I started making MMA content, I was a fashion model for almost 12 years in New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Germany. I shot everything from Vogue, Michael Kors, Maybelline, Nike, Victoria's Secret Pink and now I interview the toughest humans on earth and fight on Twitter. Fun times lol."

She added:

"Really grateful for all the opportunities. Love this chapter of my life. ❤️"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram