UFC featherweight tears into US State Department veteran Stuart Seldowitz with a five-word message

UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff recently took on Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 230 on October 14. It was an action-packed bout that saw the Brazilian striking buzzsaw emerge victorious over the Nigerian-American 145-pounder via unanimous decision, snapping Yusuff's two-fight win streak.

Since then, he has been nursing his wounds and hoping to mount a comeback. Furthermore, he has been active on social media, which is common for the UFC featherweight, who has now taken to X/Twitter to express his hatred for United States Department veteran Stuart Seldowitz.

A clip of Seldowitz was shared on X/Twitter, during which he can be seen harassing a street vendor in New York by uttering the following statement:

"If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, it wasn't enough..."

This prompted UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff to say the following:

"What a piece of sh*t"

Whether the clip will catch the attention of other UFC fighters remains to be seen. However, Sodiq Yusuff took a stand against the shocking statement, which is likely to draw widespread condemnation once it circulates through enough social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Yusuff will be hoping for a turn in fortunes inside the octagon, where he recently tasted defeat Edson Barboza. The Nigerian-American has been a part of the UFC roster since 2018, but has struggled to crack the top 10 of the division, which is among the most talent-stacked and competitive in the promotion.

He also took on Arnold Allen back in 2021, but was the unfortunate recipient of a unanimous decision loss. The losses to Barboza and Allen remain his only defeats in the UFC, as he has won six of his eight fights in the promotion.

The current UFC featherweight top three

While Sodiq Yusuff still has a few years left to rise through the UFC featherweight rankings, it is a difficult division to ascend through.

Alexander Volkanovski reigns as the undisputed champion in the weight class. Below him, Max Holloway occupies the No. 1 spot in the top five and is riding a two-fight win streak.

Furthermore, Holloway's only losses at featherweight since 2013 have been against Volkanovski. Meanwhile, a mutual opponent of their's sits in the No. 2 spot, Yair Rodriguez, who previously reigned as the interim featherweight champion.

The No.3 position is somewhat of a perplexing sight. Brian Ortega, who is 1-3 in his last four fights, is the third-ranked 145-pounder on the roster, despite not having fought in over a year.