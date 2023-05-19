UFC Fight Night: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 20, 2023?

The MMA juggernaut is heading to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill (also known as UFC Vegas 73). The action is set to go down this Saturday, May 20, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for fight fans.

The card will be headlined by a women's strawweight showdown as No.8-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern takes on Angela Hill, who is placed six spots below the Arizona native at No.14.

Dern will enter this fight hoping to bounce back from her majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in their main event clash last October. The 30-year-old is 1-2 in her last three octagon appearances.

Angela Hill, on the other hand, dropped three consecutive fights through 2021-22 but rattled off back-to-back wins thereafter. 'Overkill' most recently edged out Emily Ducote in December.

The Californian will hope to continue her winning ways and pick up a statement win this Saturday to potentially break into the division's top 10.

Watch UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill card?

Edmen Shahbazyan, who snapped a three-fight losing streak last time out in December, will return to action this Saturday seeking his second straight win against a streaking opponent in Anthony Hernandez in the night's co-main event.

Hernandez, on the other hand, lost two of his first three bouts under the promotional banner but rebounded with three consecutive wins, two of which came via stoppage. 'Fluffy's' latest win came over Marc-Andre Barriault via third-round technical submission in September.

Joaquin Buckley will also feature on the card hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses as he takes on Andre Fialho in a battle of welterweights.

Also on the card, strawweights Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez will go toe-to-toe in a 120-pound catchweight contest.

Additionally, Maheshate will take on Viacheslav Borschev in a lightweight showdown. In another 155-pound matchup, Diego Ferreira will look to snap his three-fight losing skid as he takes on Michael Johnson in a potential main-card opener.

