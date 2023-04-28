UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 29, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon (also known as UFC Fight Night 223). The action is set to go down this Saturday, April 29, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

The main event will feature a battle of No.8-ranked contender Yadong Song up against Ricky Simon, who occupies the No.10 spot in the divisional rankings.

The Chinese bantamweight sensation will enter this fight hoping to bounce back from his loss to Cory Sandhagen last September.

Ricky Simon, on the other hand, finds himself on a five-fight win streak after going 3-2 early in his promotional career. The Washington native is coming off back-to-back second-round finishes with his latest victory coming over Jack Shore via submission last July. Simon will be determined to carry that momentum into his first main event bout this Saturday.

This is a marquee matchup in the division where both fighters will look to continue their pursuit towards the upper echelon of their division.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Song vs. Simon fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon card?

Streaking middleweight prospect Caio Borralho will also feature on the card as he takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk in the night's co-main event. The Brazilian is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak (1 NC), with three of those wins coming under the promotional banner. Borralho most recently edged out Makhmud Muradov at UFC 280 in October.

Oleksiejczuk, meanwhile, is fresh off back-to-back first-round finishes with this latest triumph coming over Cody Brundage in December. The Polish fighter is 4-3 in his last seven trips to the octagon.

In another middleweight matchup, Rodolfo Vieira will square off against Cody Brundage as both fighters aim to bounce back from their recent defeats. Also on the main card, Julian Erosa will meet Fernando Padilla in a featherweight contest before Marcos Rogerio de Lima locks horns with Waldo Cortes Acosta in a battle of heavyweights.

The potential main card opener of the night will see Josh Quinlan take on Trey Waters in a welterweight matchup.

