UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 5, 2023?

After a stellar UFC 291 pay-per-view card in Salt Lake City, Utah, the MMA promotion is heading to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font (also known as UFC on ESPN 50). The action will go down on Saturday, August 5, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

The card was originally scheduled to be headlined by a bantamweight showdown between No.4-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen and undefeated sensation Umar Nurmagomedov.

However, 'Sandman' will now take on the No.7-ranked Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight battle after the Dagestani pulled out from the bout due to a shoulder injury.

Cory Sandhagen will be headlining his third straight UFC card this weekend seeking his third consecutive victory. The Colorado native picked up a fourth-round TKO win over Yadong Song last September and followed that up with a split-decision win over Marlon Vera earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rob Font scored a stunning first-round TKO of Adrian Yanez in April to rebound from back-to-back decision defeats. The 36-year-old will hope to build a winning streak and break into the divisional top five with a win this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font card?

Former women's strawweight champion and No.5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade will also feature on the card as she takes on the undefeated Tatiana Suarez in the night's co-main event.

Andrade will make her fourth octagon appearance this year hoping to rebound from back-to-back stoppage defeats and maintain her place among the top five of her division. In her latest outing, the Brazilian was dispatched by Xiaonan Yan via first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, No.10-ranked Tatiana Suarez is seeking her 10th professional win. After over three years on the shelf, the Californian returned to the octagon in February when she submitted Montana De La Rosa via guillotine choke. Suarez will look to enter title contention when she takes on the former strawweight champion.

Also on the card, Kennedy Nzechukwu will return to action seeking a fourth straight finish when he takes on a struggling Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight showdown.

In another light heavyweight bout, Tanner Boser will lock horns with Aleksa Camur before Diego Lopes meets Gavin Tucker in a featherweight battle. The potential main card opener of the night will see Ignacio Bahamondes square off against Ľudovít Klein in a lightweight showdown.