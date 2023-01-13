UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 14, 2022?

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its first fight card of the year, UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov. The action will go down this Saturday, January 14, with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

A light heavyweight clash between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imamov will headline the card. Strickland, who serves as a late-replacement opponent for this matchup, is making a quick turnaround after suffering a close decision defeat to Jared Cannonier in the main event of promotion's final fight card of 2022.

Imavov was previously scheduled to headline the upcoming Fight Night card with Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight matchup. Since Gastelum was ruled out of the bout due to an injury, Imamov will take on another big name in Sean Strickland.

Who else is fighting on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov?

Dan Ige, who has gone 0-3 in his last three trips to the octagon, will be looking to find his way back into the win column as he takes on a streaking opponent in the night's co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov. '50K' will go up against Damon Jackson, who is riding a four-fight win streak.

'Action' has finished two of his four fights, with his latest triumph coming over Pat Sabatini via first-round TKO last September. Jackson will be aiming for his fifth consecutive win as he looks to break into the divisional top 15 with his performance.

No.2-ranked women's bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira will also feature on the card as she takes on No.5-seeded Raquel Pennington. 'Fenomeno' scored a unanimous decision victory over former champion Holly Holm last time out in May 2022 before outpointing another former titleholder in Miesha Tate in November 2021. The Brazilian will look to produce a convincing performance against Pennington this Saturday to earn a crack at Amanda Nunes' bantamweight crown.

Also on the Fight Night card, undefeated prospect Umar Nurmagomedov will return to action, hoping to extend his record to a perfect 16-0. The highly-touted Dagestani will take on Raoni Barcelos, who will be aiming for his second consecutive win. The fight is expected to open the main card.

