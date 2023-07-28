UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 29, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, for its upcoming pay-per-view card, UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2. The action will go down this Saturday, July 29, with plenty of exciting matchups featuring top contenders and rising prospects.

Headling the UFC 291 card will be a highly-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

'The Diamond' scored a fourth-round TKO win over Justin Gaethje the last time they battled in early 2018. Since then, both fighters have gone 6-2 inside the octagon, with those two losses coming against former divisional champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Both fighters are coming off impressive victories in their latest outings. Dustin Poirier dispatched Michael Chandler via third-round submission in November to bounce back from his loss to Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, fought his way to a majority decision win against Rafael Fiziev earlier this year to rebound from his defeat to 'do Bronx'.

Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight preview below:

The former interim lightweight titleholders are now set to square off with the ceremonial BMF title on the line. While the BMF belt is not a particularly prestigious title, the winner of this matchup could also potentially earn a crack at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 with a statement performance.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 card?

Former middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira will also feature on the card as he makes his light heavyweight debut to face ex-divisional king Jan Blachowicz in the night's co-main event.

This is a marquee matchup in the division with the winner potentially getting a shot at the now-vacant 205-pound title.

In another intriguing matchup, former title challenger Stephen Thompson will return to action seeking his second consecutive win against a streaking opponent in Michel Pereira.

Also on the main card, former interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson will look to end his five-fight losing skid when he stands across the octagon from Bobby Green.

The potential main card opener of the pay-per-view card will see Michael Chiesa go up against Kevin Holland in a welterweight matchup.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing on the card below: