UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 8, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is returning to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, for its next pay-per-view card, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez. The action is set to go down this Saturday, July 8, with two title fights on tap and a series of other intriguing matchups.

A much-anticipated featherweight title unification bout between the reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will headline the card.

Alexander Volkanovski fell short in his bid to capture a second title at 155 pounds, falling to reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev in their superfight in Australia in February. 'The Great' will return to 145 pounds this Saturday hoping to make a fifth successful defense of his featherweight crown.

Yair Rodriguez, meanwhile, will enter this bout on the strength of back-to-back wins. The Mexican most recently dispatched Josh Emmett via second-round submission to capture the interim title. Rodriguez has only suffered two losses in his 13-fight octagon career, with those defeats coming against Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez card?

Brandon Moreno, who reclaimed the flyweight title by beating former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in their historic fourth meeting earlier this year, will feature in the co-main event this Saturday as he looks to defend his crown.

'The Assassin Baby' will take on Alexandre Pantoja, who holds two wins over the Mexican. The Brazilian's first win over Moreno came in an exhibition match at 'The Ultimate Fighter' 24 via submission, while the second victory came at UFC Fight Night 129 via decision.

In another exciting fight, former middleweight kingpin and No.2-ranked contender Robert Whittaker will square off against No.5-ranked Dricus du Plessis. This is a marquee matchup in the division with the winner potentially receiving the next crack at the 185-pound title.

Also on the card, Dan Hooker will return to action as he looks to build a new win streak when he faces Jalin Turner in a lightweight showdown.

The main card opener of the pay-per-view event will see the highly touted prospect Bo Nickal take on promotional debutant Valentine Woodburn in a middleweight contest. Woodburn is stepping in on short notice for Tresean Gore, who withdrew from the bout due to an injury.

