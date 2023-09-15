UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 16, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC fight tonight at the T-Mobile Arena. UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (also known as Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2) will feature a thrilling title bout and a series of other exciting matchups.

In a main event of the UFC Fight Night, Alexa Grasso will look to defend her women's flyweight crown for the first time as she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch from their original bout earlier this year.

The pair first battled at UFC 285 in March where Alexa Grasso pulled off a huge upset by submitting Shevchenko in the fourth round via a face crank. In the process, Grasso picked up her fifth straight win and became the first woman from Mexico to claim UFC gold.

Valentina Shevchenko, meanwhile, had a nine-fight win streak snapped in her loss to Grasso. While 'Bullet' was unable to escape the deadly choke, she was ahead on the judges' scorecards going into the fourth round. The former long-time champion will now look to reclaim her title when she meets the Mexican for a second time.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 card?

The always-exciting Kevin Holland will also feature on the UFC Fight Night card as he battles fellow welterweight Jack Della Maddalena in the night's co-headliner.

'Trailblazer' was stopped twice in 2022 but bounced back in impressive fashion, picking up back-to-back finishes of his own. The Texan knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in April and followed that up with a submission of Michael Chiesa in July.

Della Maddalena, meanwhile, will enter this bout on the strength of a 15-fight win streak. The Australian began his octagon career with four consecutive first-round stoppages and picked up a split-decision win over Bassil Hafez last time out in July.

In another intriguing matchup, 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will return to the octagon after falling short against Christian Rodriguez in his second UFC appearance earlier this year. Rosas Jr. will stand across the octagon from Terrence Mitchell, who is also looking to get back on track after having an 11-fight win streak snapped last time out in July.

Also on the Noche UFC card, Daniel Zellhuber will square off against Christos Giagos in a lightweight battle.

The potential main card opener of UFC fight tonight will see Fernando Padilla square off against Kyle Nelson in a clash of featherweights.