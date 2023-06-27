UFC Fighter calls out anonymous vandal who smeared dog poop on his windshield

A ranked UFC fighter recently faced an unusual inconvenience and took to social media to express his frustrations.

UFC featherweight fighter Dan Ige recently posted an Instagram story showing the front windshield of his car smeared in what he claimed to be dog excrement. Ige's picture was accompanied by a caption that read:

"To the person who smeared dog [poop emoji] on my window at sprouts. Hope you feel better."

While the UFC fighter wasn't agitated enough to threaten the vandal, he did hope that they felt better, seemingly referring to someone who possibly lost their parlay on Ige's last fight.

Dan Ige last faced Nate Landwehr at UFC 289 on June 10 in Canada. '50K' emerged victorious at the end of three rounds, with the judges' scoring a unanimous decision in favor of Ige.

The Hawaii-born UFC fighter is now on a two-fight win streak after beating Damon Jackson and Landwehr. Ige's winning streak came at a crucial time, considering he was on a three-fight losing slide before that. He lost three consecutive fights against Jung Chan-Sung, Josh Emmett, and Movsar Evloev, registering no wins from June 2021 to June 2022.

Fans react to UFC fighter Dan Ige getting dog poop smeared over his car windshield

UFC fighter Dan Ige documented his recent ordeal on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but react to the unusual crime. As mentioned, the Hawaii-born featherweight recently had animal excrement smeared over his car windshield when it was parked outside a Sprouts farmers market store.

MMA-news handle @mmamania reposted the fighter's story in one of their Twitter posts, and fans promptly took to the comments section to make their opinions known. While some made fun of Ige, others offered interesting theories as to who the culprit could be.

One fan claimed that the UFC fighter should prove that he parked his truck correctly and wrote:

"Gotta see the park job and hear both sides."

Another fan agreed with that statement and wrote:

"Exactly, just because you drive a truck doesn't mean you can park like a do*che. We've all wanted to do this to a poor parker."

One fan jokingly speculated that Nate Landwehr committed the crime for handing him a loss, writing:

"Nate Landwehr not taking the defeat well it seems."

Another user joined in and asked Landwehr why he did it:

"@NateTheTrain Why you do him like this?"

Another user asked:

"How does he know it's dog shit? Is he the expert on different types of shit?"

