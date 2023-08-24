UFC fighter Polyana Viana rocks eye-catching cosplay to promote sponsor

UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana is an avid enthusiast of Japanese anime, particularly the renowned show Naruto. Her Instagram profile is brimming with cosplays portraying various characters not only from Naruto but also from other anime series.

'Dama de Ferro' recently donned captivating cosplay attire as part of a promotional campaign for her sponsor, Blaze.

Blaze is a Brazilian website and application that specializes in cryptocurrency trading and online betting and also represents Brazilian football phenom Neymar Jr.

Despite Polyana Viana's passion for cosplaying different anime characters, the UFC rejected her proposal to make a themed entrance at UFC Vegas 78. Unfortunately, she was not allowed to display this artistic expression during her entrance in her previous fight.

Speaking during her interview on the media day for UFC Vegas 78, Polyana Viana shared her agony:

"I’ve tried so many times, and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana. They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape. I’ve tried with like a blank bandana – I can’t. Apparently Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, I definitely would.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Polyana Viana's octagon return resulted in a submission loss

Polyana Viana secured a Performance of the Night bonus for her knockout victory over Jinh Yu Frey in November 2022. However, her subsequent match against Emily Ducote was called off by 'Dama de Ferro' herself, citing undisclosed reasons.

She was then paired against Iasmin Lucindo. The bout took place on August 12, 2023, as part of UFC Vegas 78. Unfortunately, Viana faced defeat in the match, succumbing to an arm-triangle submission by Lucindo at the 3:42 mark of the second round.

Viana's journey in the UFC commenced in 2018, and soon after her arrival, she embarked on a three-fight winning streak. Despite a successful run over the past couple of years, securing victories in three out of her last four bouts, Viana encountered a setback when she was submitted by Lucindo.

She now has a professional record of 13-6 and will aim to rebound from the setback.