UFC fights this weekend: Which fighters are involved in the UFC Fight Night card on 15th August 2021?

No UFC fights will take place this weekend on August 15. The next UFC event will be hosted on August 21.

There will be a gap of two weeks between UFC 265, that took place on August 7, and UFC Fight Night/UFC Vegas 34, that will take place on August 21 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC will return to action with a middleweight banger between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum

After a fortnight's hiatus, the UFC will host its next event on August 21 at UFC Apex. The UFC Vegas 34 event will be headlined by a five-round middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Both fighters are coming off losses, both of which were handed to them by Robert Whittaker. Cannonier was on a three-fight win streak before the loss and will be looking to get back into title contention with an impressive win at UFC Vegas 34.

Gastelum, on the other hand, has lost four out of his last five fights in the promotion. So the 29-year-old will also look to hopefully turn things around on August 21.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 34 will feature a lightweight bout between UFC Veteran Clay Guida and the undefeated Mark Madsen.

The 36-year-old Madsen is an Olympic silver medalist with a professional MMA record of 10-0. 'The Olympian' is currently riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC.

The card will also have a banger flyweight scrap between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. An impressive win at UFC Vegas 34 may put one of these fighters at the front of the line for a shot at the flyweight title.

Currently, the main card for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum looks as follows:

Main event: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight bout)

Co-main event: Clay Guida vs Mark Madsen (lightweight bout)

Parker Porter vs Chase Sherman (lightweight bout)

Austin Hubbard vs Vinc Pichel (lightweight bout)

Cortney Casey vs Liana Jojua (flyweight bout)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval (flyweight bout)

