UFC flyweight details Israel Adesanya altercation, Jamahal Hill arrested, Conor McGregor's movie has theatre release axed: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Manel Kape's comments regarding a backstage altercation with Israel Adesanya, as well as fans reactions to Jamahal Hill's recent arrest. Also, Jeff Bezos reportedly shelves Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' remake.

#3 Manel Kape shares details of backstage interaction with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Controversial UFC flyweight Manel Kape recently opened up about a conversation he had with Israel Adesanya backstage at the UFC 293 press conference.

Kape went viral during the presser as he took aim at both Adesanya and Kai Kara-France, whom he was originally meant to face. 'Starboy' even got so heated he threw a water bottle at 'Don't Blink' who was in the crowd, leading to Adesanya stepping in to defend his City Kickboxing teammate.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Manel Kape shared some details of the conversation he had with Israel Adesanya backstage. He said:

"He told me, 'With all due respect, brother.' I said, 'Hey, we're not brothers. Just because we're from Africa, we are not brothers.' Secondly, I said, 'Kai Kara-France can defend himself.' Thirdly, 'You think I am acting... bro, if you wanna fight, let's fight here without cameras, without anything.' I swear to god, I'd smoke him... Izzy, he's a type of fake person."

#2 Fans react to Jamahal Hill's arrest

MMA fans have been reacting to the news that Jamahal Hill was arrested by police and is facing domestic violence charges.

First reported by TMZ Sports, Hill was allegedly detained at the Kent County jail in Michigan and charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence. The victim is believed to have been Hill's brother, James Anthony Hill Jr, who has reportedly suffered a serious injury.

Following the news of the former UFC light heavyweight champion's arrest, fans took to social media to react to the news.

One fan admitted it was tough to see a family fighting and hoped to see Hill return to action soon:

"Man beefing with family is never good. Hope Jamahal is good, looking forward to him vs Alex."

Another fan compared the situation to Jon Jones' reign as the 205lb UFC champ, where he also had similar issues with the law. They wrote:

"Damn bro he already following Jon Jones' path."

#1 Jeff Bezos reportedly unimpressed with Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House'

Conor McGregor is set to take his UFC stardom to Hollywood as he makes his acting debut alongside acting great Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House'.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, however, it appears as though the movies' theatrical release has been shelved, meaning it will release strictly on streaming services instead.

The news comes after a report from Marca, which suggested the latest SAG-AFTRA strikes affected the production.

The report also claims that the movies production team held a private screening for Jeff Bezos to change his mind; however, he wasn't impressed enough to change the decision. The film will still release on Amazon Prime next year.