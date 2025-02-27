"UFC gonna suffer so badly", "Alex Pereira boxing are coming" - Fans explode as reports suggest Dana White’s Saudi-backed boxing league is imminent

Reports have been doing the rounds on the internet that UFC CEO Dana White might be on the verge of starting a new boxing league.

It is being said that TKO Group is in talks with Saudi Arabia to finalize a deal and launch a boxing league of their own. Additionally, White is expected to be at the forefront of this endeavor.

MMA enthusiasts took notice of the news and shared their reactions on social media.

One person mentioned how fans might possibly get to witness UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the boxing ring:

"Alex Pereira boxing are incoming."

Another fan opined that the new venture might adversely affect the UFC and their events:

"UFC gonna suffer so badly."

One individual claimed that the new boxing league might not live up to the hype and might turn out to be similar to the events at the APEX Facility:

"This will feel small time and cheap like APEX shows with minimum wage fighters and disinterested crowds."

One person took the opportunity to bring up the time White had cited corruption as a reason for not entering boxing:

"I always remember him saying that he'd never get into boxing because it was too corrupt? What happened to that?"

Dana White speaks on allowing fighters to achieve champ-champ status

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes recently stated in an interview that the UFC is no longer interested in giving fighters a chance to win titles in two different divisions. During a recent press conference, Dana White was questioned on the same issue.

White shared that he has no problem with a fighter attempting to win two belts as long as they're willing to defend both of them:

"Listen, if there's a guy that thinks he can do it and wants to defend both belts and has accoplished all these great things, I would have no problem with it."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

