UFC Hall of Famer shares story about cab driver from Paris, fans give real-time suggestions in response

A UFC Hall of Famer has donned various roles throughout his career. These roles span from competing in the octagon to breaking down fights as a commentator and maintaining a regular social media presence. In a recent post, former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping wrote about a cab ride he took in Paris. The post prompted immediate fan reaction.

Check out Bisping's X (formerly Twitter) post below:

"Got to Paris. In an Uber and this f**ker keeps farting. Putting down the window a bit to Compensate but I’m holding my breath back here."

Expand Tweet

See some comments under the post below:

"Establish dominance and fart back."

"well fart back. dont let him have this W over you."

"You can’t let this go unanswered fire back."

"We all know it was actually you doing the farting."

Michael Bisping competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the UFC during his career as a fighter. The former 185-pound champion also hosts a podcast called Believe You Me, in addition to being a regular commentator for the promotion.

See some more fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Michael Bisping's post

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley says he can "cheat" on his wife since he pays for everything

The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley recently appeared as a guest on Bradley Martyn's podcast, Raw Talk, where he opened up about his personal life. The 28-year-old is in an open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, and speaking about his relationship with her, he expressed his liberty to do whatever he wants since he pays for everything.

“I am a king who pays for everything. I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p**s on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple."

O'Malley added:

“If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f**king King Kong baby."

Watch the video below: